JNTU-GV Inks MoU With Qbitech To Boost Quantum Computing Training

Visakhapatnam: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Gurajada Vizianagaram (JNTU-GV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Qbitech Smart Solutions to promote education, research and skill development in quantum computing.

The agreement aims to offer students, researchers and faculty access to quantum technologies at international standards. Quantum computing is fast emerging as a transformative field with applications in pharmacy, healthcare, drug discovery, bioinformatics, optimisation, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

“This is a historic step towards empowering students with skills in advanced domains like quantum computing,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. V. Subbarao. He noted that such initiatives support the university’s vision of developing world-class centres, including the proposed Quantum Valley in Amaravati, which is expected to generate significant employment opportunities.

Qbitech Co-Founder Prudhvi Pinnaka said the collaboration would help create innovative solutions using quantum technologies.

Under the MoU, JNTU-GV students will receive hands-on training in quantum algorithms, qubits, quantum circuits and tools such as Qiskit, directly guided by industry experts. The curriculum will be aligned with global standards and provide internships with Qbitech and its partner firms, creating a direct pathway to employment. Students will also gain exposure to research projects, real-time module development and hybrid applications that combine AI with quantum computing.

Registrar Prof. G. Jayasuma, along with university directors and officials, attended the MoU signing ceremony. Prudhvi Pinnaka signed on behalf of Qbitech Smart Solutions.