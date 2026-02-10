JNTU-GV, DSNLU Launch Online PG Course In AI, Law

Visakhapatnam: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University–Gurajada, Vizianagaram (JNTU–GV) and Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) have jointly launched an online Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence, Technology and Law (PGCPAITL).

The interdisciplinary programme aims to equip professionals with expertise at the intersection of law and emerging technologies, addressing issues such as digital governance, legal analytics and AI-driven judicial systems.The inaugural event was attended by JNTU–GV Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.V. Subbarao, DSNLU Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Surya Prakash Rao, Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice Y. Lakshmana Rao as chief guest, and JNTU–GV Registrar Dr G. Jayasuma as guest of honour.Justice Lakshmana Rao underscored the importance of ethical use of AI in the legal domain, while Prof. Subbarao said the programme would serve as a pioneering platform for interdisciplinary learning and professional development.