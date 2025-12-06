JNTU Gurajada Ties Up With Torch Fintech For Industry-Ready Skills

Visakhapatnam: JNTU Gurajada University, Vizianagaram, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hyderabad-based Torch Fintech India Private Limited to enhance industry-aligned learning and skill development for students.

The partnership will provide self-paced courses, industry-focused training modules and specialised skill-enhancement programmes. Students will also gain access to interactive learning sessions, mentorship support, linkages with RTIH and SEEDAP, and bank-connectivity opportunities for start-up initiatives. All services will be offered free of cost, with funding routed through the MSME division of the Government of India, officials said.

The MoU was formalised in the presence of JNTU Gurajada Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.V. Subbarao, Registrar Prof. G. Jayashuma, Torch Fintech Managing Director Vaibhav Seepana, and senior officials including Prof. K. Chandrabhooshan Rao, Prof. G. Swaminayudu, Prof. K. Babulu, Prof. S.K. Wali, Dr. G.J. Nagaraju, and CEV Principal Prof. R. Rajeshwar R.