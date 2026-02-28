JKSA Flags Harassment, Hijab Restrictions at Kurnool College; Seeks Naidu’s Intervention

Hyderabad: The members of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) complained to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu about the verbal abuse and denial of Ramzan arrangements, hijab restrictions, and violation of fundamental rights of Kashmiri students at the Government College of Nursing in Kurnool.

In a letter to Naidu, the Association sought his immediate intervention over reported incidents of harassment in the college. It informed that more than 25 students from Kashmir were BSc Nursing at the college.

The Association national convener Nasir Khuehami said the frequent harassment has created fear among students affecting their academic performance and overall well-being.

The Association stated that Kashmiri students were being singled out and subjected to verbal abuse including calling them as senseless, idiots, and even terrorists. It described such language as degrading, traumatic, and unacceptable in any academic environment