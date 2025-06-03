Jeelugulova Tribals Celebrate Arrival of Electricity

Visakhapatnam: Tribals of Jeelugulova hamlet in Anakapalle district celebrated the first installation of electric supply with a traditional Dhimsa dance on Sunday night.

Nestled on Samalamma Hill in Cheemalapadu Panchayat of Ravikamatham mandal, this Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) community is home to 50 individuals across eight families.

Till date, the villagers relied on traditional torches, known as 'kagadala'.

To charge their mobile phones, they had to travel 7 km, through dense forest and wild animals, to Bangaru Bandalu village.

“Our persistent efforts and protests for electricity have finally paid off,” said a jubiliant villager Korra Balaraju.

Another villager Korra Mahesh shared that they had tirelessly advocated for an electricity connection during meetings of the combined Visakhapatnam district zilla parishad. He highlighted that they often brought 'kagadalas' to these meetings to emphasise their plight.