 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Jeelugulova Tribals Celebrate Arrival of Electricity

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
3 Jun 2025 1:12 AM IST

Till date, the villagers relied on traditional torches, known as 'kagadala'

Jeelugulova Tribals Celebrate Arrival of Electricity
x
Jeelugulova village women celebrating their first access to electricity with a traditional Dinsa dance. (Image By Arrangement)

Visakhapatnam: Tribals of Jeelugulova hamlet in Anakapalle district celebrated the first installation of electric supply with a traditional Dhimsa dance on Sunday night.

Nestled on Samalamma Hill in Cheemalapadu Panchayat of Ravikamatham mandal, this Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) community is home to 50 individuals across eight families.

Till date, the villagers relied on traditional torches, known as 'kagadala'.

To charge their mobile phones, they had to travel 7 km, through dense forest and wild animals, to Bangaru Bandalu village.

“Our persistent efforts and protests for electricity have finally paid off,” said a jubiliant villager Korra Balaraju.

Another villager Korra Mahesh shared that they had tirelessly advocated for an electricity connection during meetings of the combined Visakhapatnam district zilla parishad. He highlighted that they often brought 'kagadalas' to these meetings to emphasise their plight.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh tribals electricity electricity supply 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X