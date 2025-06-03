JEE Advanced Toppers Aim to Set Up Startups, Join IAS

Vijayawada: Toppers in the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2025 aim to set up their own startup companies in various fields after a stint in IIT Mumbai.

They aim to earn for themselves and generate employment for others after pursuing computer science engineering. After this, some of them aim to prepare for Civil Services and become an All India Service officer.

They claimed that hard work, understanding the concepts clearly, and appearing for the final exams without feeling any tension or fear helped them to get the top ranks in the JEE Advanced.

Dharmana Gnana Rutvik Sai secured the first rank in OBC-NCL category (CRL Rank 18) from IIT, Hyderabad zone. Hailing from Srikakulam, his father, Sankara Narayana, and mother, Latha, are teachers.

He said, “I want to pursue computer science and engineering in IIT, Mumbai and intend to do some specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. After working as a software engineer for five years or so, I would appear for civil services examination to be an IAS officer. I also wish to set up a startup company.”

“Both my parents and teachers helped me in my studies. I used to study for eight to 10 hours a day. One should have clarity about concepts so that it becomes easy to prepare even for tough exams like JEE,” he said.

Korikana Rasagnya secured eighth rank in the OBC-NCL category (CRL Rank 78). She is the female topper from South India. She hails from Parvathipuram Manyam district. Both her parents including her father Srinivasa Rao and mother Ramanamma, work in the health department.

She said, “I want to pursue CSE from IIT, Mumbai and I wish to be an engineer. Hard work is very important, especially while pursuing studies with high goals to realise them.”

“After seeing my seniors getting top ranks and pursuing professional courses in top educational institutions and settling in life well, I got inspiration from them and followed suit to get a good rank in the JEE. I would advise my fellow students not to get tense while appearing for the final exam, so that they can write it well.”

,

Pammina Hema Sai Surya Karthik secured fourth rank in OBC-NCL (CRL Rank 26) and hails from Vizianagaram. His father, Jagan Mohan Rao, works as a botany lecturer in a private college, while his mother, Deepika, works as a second-grade teacher in a government school.

He said, “I want to pursue CSE from IIT, Mumbai. I want to become a software engineer and I also intend to pursue AI as an additional course. I want to establish a startup company, and also would try becoming an IAS officer. I used to study for nearly 14 to 16 hours a day.”