JC Prabhakar’s Scathing Attack on ASP

Anantapur:Tadipathri municipal chairman and TD leader JC Prabhakar Reddy came down heavily on Tadipathri ASP Rohith Kumar Chowdary over his statement on control of crime in Tadipathri area.

After paying homage at a police commemoration day event in Tadipathri town on Tuesday, Prabhakar Reddy lashed out at the ASP, saying that he was not even maintaining proper protocol.



Reddy objected to APS’s statement that the crime rate was low in Tadipathri, he said the crime rate was controlled only after TD was voted to power and no unnecessary cases were filed thereafter.



He alleged that the ASP was never seen in front of police actions to control tense situations, while the circle inspectors, sub inspectors and constables did the real job. “Even when we staged protests in front of his office, the SP did not come out to ascertain the facts.”

Prabhakar Reddy said a signature campaign against the ASP, with involvement of at least 10000 people from Tadipathri, would be undertaken and the complaint would be sent to DGP for further action.