JC Prabhakar seeks 15% share for development from liquor shops

Anantapur: Tadipathri municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy’s video urging liquor shop applicants to contribute 15% of their profits towards developmental activities in the Tadipathri Assembly segment has gone viral on social media. He also indicated that he would seek a 20% share for himself to invest in local development. As liquor shop allotments transition to a lottery system after a five-year hiatus, both liquor traders and political leaders are vying for these opportunities. Reports suggest that ruling party leaders and MLAs are attempting to pressure traders and opposition supporters to withdraw from the bidding process. Nevertheless, many applications have emerged, even from faction-ridden areas, with YSRC leaders also submitting bids. In Tadipathri, Reddy stated that applicants should allocate a 15% share for constituency development, promising to invest 20% from each shop into local projects. He insisted on a strict focus on development, emphasising his long-standing commitment to public service since 1952.









