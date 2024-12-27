JC Prabhakar Reddy slams BJP MLA for his comments on his family's financial status

Anantapur:Former Tadipathri MLA and municipal chairman, JC Prabhakar Reddy, criticised BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy for his comments on his family's financial status. Reddy denied any illegal earnings, stating that his family has been financially stable for decades. He recalled his and his brother’s education in Madras in 1951, highlighting their use of luxury cars. He also expressed sorrow over the emotional distress caused to his sister-in-law, the wife of JC Diwakar Reddy, due to his health issues.

Prabhakar Reddy addressed the ongoing fly ash transportation issue, which had been a long-standing matter providing wages to Tadipathri residents. He said there was no action despite raising the matter with authorities. Reddy also expressed regret over the unemployment caused by the Ultratech cement factory issue and apologised for the hardships caused.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy had blocked the supply of fly ash to Tadipathri lorries, leading to political tension, with CM Chandrababu Naidu recently summoning both leaders. While Reddy attended, Prabhakar Reddy could not due to health reasons.

YSRC leader Imthiyaz quits active politics

Anantapur: In a significant blow to YSRC, former IAS officer Imthiyaz, who contested as an MLA candidate from Kurnool Urban in the recent elections, announced his departure from active politics. Imthiyaz, who had retired voluntarily from the IAS to contest for YSRC, faced defeat against TDP’s TG Bharath in Kurnool. Following his loss, he distanced himself from politics and cited personal reasons for his resignation. His exit has left local YSRC cadres in Kurnool uncertain about the party’s future there.