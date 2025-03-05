Janardhan Reddy confident of commencing Kadapa-Renigunta NH works soon

Vijayawada:Minister for roads and buildings B.C. Janardhan Reddy expressed confidence that work on the new Kadapa-Renigunta National Highway would commence soon.

During the Question Hour in the Council on Wednesday, members Bhumireddy Ramagopal Reddy, Duvvarapu Rama Rao, and B. Tirumala Naidu asked why the project had not begun. In response, the minister admitted the delay was due to pending forest and wildlife clearances, which were only granted in the first phase on December 11, 2024. He stated that despite efforts starting in 2021, the process was prolonged due to the impact of the four-lane highway.



A committee comprising representatives from all stakeholder agencies visited the site on February 24 and 25 to assess the passage plan. The minister expects to receive the committee’s report soon and anticipates securing wildlife clearance by April.



Regarding pothole-ridden roads, he credited the NDA government for making 85 per cent of a 22,000 km road stretch pothole-free in just three months, following Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directives.