Janardhan Reddy Blames YSRC for ₹1.29 Lakh Crore Burden

KURNOOL: Roads Minister Janardhan Reddy has accused the erstwhile YSRC government of corruption and inefficiency, “which have burdened the DISCOMs with an additional Rs 1,29,503 crore.”





“When the TD government left office in 2019, Andhra Pradesh was a power-surplus state. The Jagan-led government however created a power deficit by purchasing electricity at inflated rates to benefit benami companies,” he said.This, the minister said, “completely destroyed AP Genco.” The YSRC government threatened solar and wind investors by terminating PPAs, leading to the shelving of energy projects of 10,000mw. The PPA review was rushed through in the past and this discouraged investment in the state, he said.The violation of PPA agreements to purchase electricity from the open market led to legal actions, forcing DISCOMs to pay arrears of Rs 9,500 crore, including interest, in 2023-24, he claimed.The minister said Rs 3,082 crore in True-Up Charges was approved by APERC in 2021-22. Who imposed this burden on the people, he asked.He criticised the YSRC government for imposing an additional Rs 17,083 crore in True-Up Charges for 2022-23 and 2023-24 and sought an explanation from the YSRC for such actions.