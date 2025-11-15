Janajatiya Gaurav Divas Concludes In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Janajatiya Gaurav Divas (JJGD) 2025 state-level event concluded in Visakhapatnam with grandeur and deep cultural resonance, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The government of Andhra Pradesh organised it through the Tribal Welfare department and the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Mission (TCR & TM).

The event was attended by K. Rammohan Naidu, Union minister for civil aviation; Gummidi Sandhya Rani, Minister for tribal welfare and women and child welfare, Kidari Sravan Kumar, chairman of GCC; Srinivasulu Naidu, member of legislative council; B Ramana Murthy, MLA, Narasanapeta; Samidha Singh, director, Ministry of tribal affairs, along with senior officials from the tribal welfare department, ITDA projects, and tribal leaders from across the state.

Minister Sandhya Rani elaborated on the state government’s holistic approach to tribal development, highlighting initiatives in skill training, entrepreneurship, education, and healthcare. She noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the appointment of IAS officers to ITDAs has enhanced transparency and administration.

Union minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed joy at participating in the programme, describing the nationwide celebrations of Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary as a source of inspiration for all Indians. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative in launching Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas as a historic step to honour unsung tribal freedom fighters.

Kidari Sravan Kumar lauded the developmental initiatives of both the central and state governments, emphasising their role in ensuring dignity and progress for tribal communities. Samidha Singh remarked that Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a model in implementing central government programmes, noting that projects worth ₹ 600 crore in roads, housing, and development works are being inaugurated by the PM. Celebrations have been undertaken since November 1 as part of the JJGD celebrations.