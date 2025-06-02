Jana Sena Wrests Nidadavole Municipality

Kakinada: Jana Sena on Monday officially took control of the Nidadavole Municipality after Shaik Vazeeruddin joined the party and was elected as the municipality's vice chairman. This is the first municipality where the Jana Sena has majority.

In the last election, 27 YSRC candidates were elected as coucillors for 28 seats. The Telugu Desam had bagged just a lone seat.

After the TD-led alliance formed the state government, 14 YSRC councillors, including the municipal chairman Bhupati Adinarayana, joined the Jana Sena.

On Monday, YSRC councillors did not attend the municipal meeting. Due to enough attendance for quorum, officials conducted elections and 14 Jana Sena councillors elected Vaisiruddin as vice chairman.

Nidadavole MLA and tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said this is the beginning for more such civic body wins for Jana Sena.



