Jana Sena to Celebrate Formation Day Across AP on March 14

Vijayawada:Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has called upon party leaders and cadres to celebrate the party’s formation day on March 14 across the state at the level of combined districts, cities, towns, mandals and gram panchayats.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party said the proposed state-level programme initially planned at Pithapuram in Kakinada district has been cancelled due to rising temperatures.

Pawan Kalyan advised party leaders and cadres to organise celebrations in their respective areas and asked Jana Sainiks, Veera Mahilas and local leaders to hoist the party flag and highlight the party’s commitment to the development of Andhra Pradesh.

He noted that the Jana Sena Party will complete 12 years since its formation on March 14.