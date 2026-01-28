 Top
Jana Sena Sets Up Panel to Probe into Allegations against MLA Arava Sridhar

28 Jan 2026 1:45 PM IST

The party would take decision after examining the committee report and till further orders Sridhar must stay away from the party activities

The Jana Sena party has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the allegations made by a woman against the party MLA Arava Sridhar from Railway Koduru constituency. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Jana Sena party has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the sexual allegations made by a woman against the party MLA Arava Sridhar from Railway Koduru constituency.

A statement from the party said the three committee members T Sivashankar, T Ramadevi and TC Varun would probe into the allegations and submit a report. Sridhar must appear before the committee within seven days to give a clarification on the allegations leveled against him.

The party would take decision after examining the report and till further orders Sridhar must stay away from the party activities.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
