Jana Sena Sets Up Panel to Probe into Allegations against MLA Arava Sridhar
The party would take decision after examining the committee report and till further orders Sridhar must stay away from the party activities
Hyderabad: The Jana Sena party has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the sexual allegations made by a woman against the party MLA Arava Sridhar from Railway Koduru constituency.
A statement from the party said the three committee members T Sivashankar, T Ramadevi and TC Varun would probe into the allegations and submit a report. Sridhar must appear before the committee within seven days to give a clarification on the allegations leveled against him.
The party would take decision after examining the report and till further orders Sridhar must stay away from the party activities.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story