Jana Sena MLAs, MPs to Attend Grievance Cell Programme in Mangalagiri

Vijayawada: Jana Sena MLAs and MPs have been directed to attend a grievance cell programme at the party's central office in Mangalagiri, starting on August 1. The initiative is designed to allow party members and the public to voice grievances and provide suggestions.

JS chief Pawan Kalyan has mandated that each MLA and MP be available for two days each month to conduct the grievance cell sessions. These sessions will be held from morning to evening, during which they will address concerns from the public and party members and discuss suggestions for strengthening the party.



The party has announced the schedule for the grievance cell programme, which includes the list of participating leaders and their assigned dates. MLAs Pantham Nanaji, Lokam Naga Madhavi, Vamsi Krishna Yadav, Konthala Rama Krishna, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu will participate for two days each until August 12. The remaining MLAs and MPs will join the programme on the remaining days of the month.