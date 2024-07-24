Jana Sena leader welcomes union budget

Jana Sena leader and the environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana has welcomed the union budget, in particular allocation of ₹1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors and proposal of a National Cooperation Policy for all-round development of the cooperative sector.



He underlined that agriculture and allied sectors will receive a big boost, with focus on research and introduction of climate resilient varieties of agriculture crops.

The JS leader said digital infrastructure to support agriculture, linking of rural roads to highways and modern storage facilities in villages will attract youth towards agriculture and help reverse migration of youth to villages.

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Coolie Sangham secretary K. Srinivas has, however, criticised the union budget. “It has no provision of loan waiver for farmers or guaranteed prices for the agriculture products,” he pointed out.

He said allocation of ₹1.52 lakh crore for agriculture is very meagre, as 58 per cent of population in the country is dependent on agriculture and its allied sectors. Allocation should be at least 10 per cent of the total budget amount, he felt.

Srinivas feared that the union budget will help corporate forces take over the agricultural sector.