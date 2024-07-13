Jana Sena to launch membership drive in AP, Telangana on July 18

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar announced that the party is all set to take up the party membership registration drive across Andhra Pradesh along with Telangana starting on July 18. He said the party aims to achieve nine lakh active membership registrations during the fourth phase of the registration drive, which will be held from July 18 to July 28.

Holding a teleconference with JS leaders on the party membership registration drive on Saturday, Manohar said, “The party membership would provide a support system to the party workers who tirelessly work for the party at the ground level.”

“Unlike previous registration drives wherein only 15 party volunteers were given the login registration to register party workers during the registration drive, this year, JS supremo Pawan Kalyan decided to rope in 50 volunteers from each constituency and give login access to them for registering JS supporters and sympathisers and providing party membership at the membership registration drive,” Manohar told party leaders.

Pointing out that the party began its journey with 1,000 active memberships and today has 6.47 lakh active party members, Manohar asked the party volunteers to coordinate with the second-rung and local leaders and take up the membership registration drive in every part of the state.

“Since the JS has a huge support base in the neighbouring Telangana state, JS supporters would be allowed to avail themselves of the party membership by registering during the registration drive,” Manohar informed.

It could be mentioned here that Pawan Kalyan paid the renewal fees for the party membership of all the party workers after they expired three months ago to avoid confusion among the party workers due to the general elections.