Jana Sena Celebrates One Year Of Coalition Rule In Nellore

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
5 Jun 2025 2:34 AM IST

To mark the occasion, a celebration was held at the JanaSena city office in Magunta Layout. The premises were decorated with colourful rangoli, creating a festive, Sankranti-like ambience.

Jana Sena functionaries are seen celebrating one year of coalition government with rangoli in front of the party office in Nellore on Wednesday.—Internet

Nellore: Jana Sena’s Nellore city president Duggishetti Sujay Babu on Wednesday said that it has been one year since the coalition government replaced the “misrule” of the previous YSRCP regime and ushered in an era of good governance.

To mark the occasion, a celebration was held at the JanaSena city office in Magunta Layout. The premises were decorated with colourful rangoli, creating a festive, Sankranti-like ambience. The programme was led by Krishna-Penna Delta regional coordinator Kola Vijayalakshmi and attended by a large gathering of women.

Sujay Babu said the event was organised as per party directions to commemorate “one year of relief from oppressive rule.” He criticised the YSRCP’s observance of “Backstab Day,” calling it ironic and blaming their own misgovernance for their electoral defeat.

He lauded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for prioritising Amaravati and Polavaram, calling them symbols of pride for the state. He also praised Deputy Chief Minister and JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan for his initiatives in rural infrastructure development, especially village roads.

The event drew participation from party leaders, workers, and the public, turning the JanaSena office into a centre of jubilation.


