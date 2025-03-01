Jana Sena believes in coordination, not subordination: Min Manohar

Kakinada:Civil supplies minister and Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar on Saturday made it clear that his party would work for“coordination” but not “subordination.”

He said Pawan Kalyan’s action has become a turning point in AP politics when he visited Central Jail at Rajamahendravaram and met then former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.



Addressing the Jana Sena Foundation Day Organizing Committees meeting here on Saturday, Manohar said it is not proper to lose one’s temper and tongue and if anybody does it, the government would not tolerate such remarks. He said already one person is finding it to their cost, spending time in jail.

He exhorted party leaders and activists not to extend the gaps between them and people and Jana Sena wants to work with coordination, but nobody should subordinate others. He said that Jana Sena would celebrate its ``Foundation Day’’ on March 14 in such a way that no one would have ever done that before.

He made it clear that the ``Foundation Day is not a “party plenary meeting’’. He said if Jana Sena and Pawan Kalyan arrange any meeting, people including ``Veera Mahilalu’’ throng without aspirations and neither the party nor its leaders can pay a single rupee to people who attend the meetings.



Recollecting the previous programmes and actions of Jana Sena, Manohar said when Chandrababu Naidu was in jail, Pawan Kalyan wanted to visit him and went to the airport at Hyderabad. But then police authorities cautioned Hyderabad police to prevent him from allowing the flight.. But, Pawan Kalyan dared to come to Andhra Pradesh by road and to Telangana. Pawan Kalyan’s fans accompanied him in large numbers.

But, the AP police stopped him. Pawan Kalyan picketed on the road. “The incident has become a turning point in bringing a change in politics and led to the defeat of the YSRC government.”



He said all eyes are on Pithapuram Jana Sena meeting to be held on March 14 as it is the first meeting after the party achieved cent per cent strike rate. He called upon people to make the event a success, sending a message to society that the state's future is dependent on Jana Sena. He said 14 committees have been formed for the meeting and all committees should work together with coordination.

Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, Kakinada rural MLA Pantham Venkateswara Rao and others were present.

