Jana Sena MLA Files Petition in AP High Court Over Private Videos

Amaravati: Arava Sridhar, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) MLA representing the Railway Kodur Assembly Constituency, who is presently facing sexual harassment allegations, approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday and sought directions from the Court for the removal of his private videos, photographs, and all related material from broadcasting channels and social media.

In his petition, the MLA contended that the content being broadcast across various television channels and digital platforms is causing irreparable damage to his reputation.

When the matter came up for hearing, his advocate Venkatesh submitted that the petitioner’s right to privacy was being infringed and urged the Court to take prompt action to restrain the dissemination of private videos relating to Sridhar. He sought immediate directions from the Court for the removal of these videos, photographs, and all related material from the media. He further requested that preventive measures be instituted to stop the future posting or broadcasting of any content provided by a woman named Harshaveena.

Taking cognizance of the submissions, Justice Venkata Jyotirmayee directed the Railway Kodur police to furnish complete details regarding the case and adjourned the hearing to April 20th, 2026.

It may be recalled that a major political controversy erupted after the JSP legislator was booked in connection with a complaint lodged by a woman government employee, alleging sexual harassment, physical abuse, and prolonged mental torture. The allegations surfaced in January, following the release of a video by the complainant on social media, wherein she accused the MLA of exploitation and threats spanning nearly one-and-a-half years. Private videos of the two were also circulated online, leading to considerable embarrassment for the Jana Sena Party, which chose to distance itself from the controversy.