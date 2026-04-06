Jala Bhadrata Action Plan Implemented at JNTU-GV Campus

Visakhapatnam: The "Jala Samrakshana Pathakam" was inaugurated on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Gurajada, in Vizianagaram. This programme represents a significant advancement in water conservation efforts in North Andhra and is part of the Chief Minister’s 100-day "Jala Bhadrata" initiative, aimed at addressing the region's low groundwater levels.



Inspired by the successful model implemented in Annamayya district, a team from JNTU-GV studied local conservation methods before launching similar initiatives on their campus. The programme was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. V.V. Subba Rao, who highlighted that it includes rooftop rainwater harvesting, recharge pits, and check dams within the university grounds. He highlighted that these measures will help improve groundwater levels and promote sustainable water use.

The event was attended by the registrar, directors, and principals of the Colleges of Engineering and Pharmacy, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff.