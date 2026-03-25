Jal Shakti Secretary Reviews Polavaram Works, Assures Centre’s Support

Vijayawada: Union ministry of Jal Shakti secretary V.L. Kantha Rao on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Polavaram project and assured full support from the Centre, including timely approvals for designs, to ensure its expeditious completion.

He visited the project site along with Polavaram Project Authority chief executive officer Sanjeev Vohra, CEO Yogesh Paithankar and chief engineer K. Ramesh. He assessed ongoing works, timelines, challenges and future plans.

Kantha Rao stressed the need to maintain quality while expediting execution and directed officials to set daily targets and adhere to timelines. He expressed satisfaction over the progress and urged effective utilisation of time.

He inspected key components, including the buttress dam, diaphragm wall (Gap-1 and Gap-2), D-Hill and G-Hill, and called for completion of the project by June 2027, as targeted by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He also visited the Polavaram hydroelectric project.

Later, the secretary inaugurated the Polavaram Project Authority office in Rajamahendravaram. The office, currently functioning from a rented building, will shift permanently to Dowleswaram once construction is completed.