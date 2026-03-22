Jakkampudi to Print 1 Lakh Books on Corrupt Practices of Rajanagaram MLA

Kakinada:Former MLA and YSRC State Youth Wing president Jakkampudi Raja Indravandit has lashed out at the alleged corrupt practices of Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Bala Ramakrishna belonging to the Jana Sena Party.

Jakkampudi, who had earlier represented the Rajanagaram assembly constituency, warned that he would print one lakh books providing details of corruption charges against Bathula Bala Ramakrishna and distribute them across the constituency.

The former legislator went on to say that he will file FIRs against the Rajanagaram MLA listing the latter’s wrongdoings soon.

Raja accused Bala Ramakrishna of making derogatory remarks about his father Jakkampudi Ramamohan Rao and his mother Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi. He accused the MLA of collecting money from people before doing any work for them as MLA.

The former legislator called upon YSRC cadres to raise their voice against the government for its failure in taking care of the interests of people. He said he will form a large number of committees at the village level in Rajanagaram constituency to campaign and raise awareness about the failures of the alliance government within the people.

Jakkampudi Raja pointed out that even after forming the government, the NDA alliance government has not given the promised ₹3,000 per month to the unemployed youth of the state.