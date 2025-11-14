Jagriti Yatra Youth Get Rare Access To ISRO’s SpacePort At Sriharikota

Nellore: A group of 580 young students selected through the rigorous evaluation process of Jagriti Sewa Sansthan visited the Satish Dhawan Space Centre – SDSC SHAR, Isro’s SpacePort, on Wednesday.

During the exclusive visit, the students interacted with senior Isro scientists and received first-hand insights into India’s latest space missions and emerging technologies. They also toured key facilities, including the first and second launch pads and the Mission Control Centre (MCC), observing the core infrastructure that powers India’s space launches.

Organisers said the exposure enriched the participants’ understanding of space science and inspired them to consider careers in STEM fields. The students were chosen for the visit based on Jagriti Sewa Sansthan’s comprehensive selection process aimed at identifying young talent with entrepreneurial and social-impact potential.

Jagriti Sewa Sansthan conducts the annual Jagriti Yatra, a 15-day entrepreneurial train journey spanning over 8,000 km, designed to encourage youth to view India through the prism of innovation and enterprise. The Yatra highlights the work of grassroots entrepreneurs, social innovators and changemakers, motivating participants to contribute to the nation’s development.

The SDSC SHAR visit, organisers said, reflects the synergy between Jagriti Yatra’s mission of nurturing young visionaries and India’s strides in space technology, offering participants a transformative experience combining learning, inspiration, and real-world exposure to scientific excellence.