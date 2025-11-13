Jagriti Yatra Delegates Visit Sri City As Part of 8,000-km Entrepreneurship Journey

Nellore: Over 525 delegates from Jagriti Yatra, a national initiative promoting youth entrepreneurship, visited Sri City on Wednesday as part of their 8,000-km nationwide journey. Mrs Nireesha Sannareddy, Director–CSR, welcomed the participants.

In an interactive session moderated by Jagriti Yatra COO Chinmay Vadnete, Sri City Founder and managing director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy outlined the city’s evolution from concept to reality.

Drawing on his entrepreneurial experience in the United States, he spoke of India’s tremendous talent often limited by infrastructure gaps. Inspired by global development models such as Shenzhen and Jurong, he envisioned Sri City as an integrated zone where people can “work, live, learn, and play.”

He explained how the 2008 financial crisis became an opportunity, prompting diversification beyond the SEZ into Domestic Tariff, Free Trade Warehousing, and Electronics Manufacturing Zones. He highlighted Sri City’s consent-based land acquisition model—ensuring fair compensation and zero displacement—which was later adopted nationally.

Sri City today hosts more than 240 companies from 31 countries, attracting `44,500 crore in investments, generating exports worth `51,500 crore, and providing 65,000 jobs half of them held by women.

“Start with purpose, build trust, stay adaptable. Small, consistent steps can build cities,” Sannareddy told the delegates.

The visit concluded with a Q&A session on employment, governance, and Sri City’s expansion model.



