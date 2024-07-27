Jagan writes to AP governor over 'distortions of facts'

Former chief minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter here on Friday to Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer about the “distortion of facts” in the Governor's address to the joint session of the AP Legislature on 22nd July, 2024.The address is prepared by the state government and read out by the governor with or without changes.Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “(There are) certain distortion of facts and misinformation contained in the Governor's address as prepared by the Telugu Desam-led alliance government. It pained me to learn that instead of using the forum to present facts to the state and the government’s vision for the progress of the state, the new government reduced the governor's address into a tissue of lies by making baseless allegations against the previous government.”Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “It was alleged that the debt and liabilities of the state grew sharply. It is necessary to remind the TD government that during their term between 2014 and 2019, the state government debt grew at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 18.15 per cent. Against that, the debt during the period 2019 to 2024 grew only at a CAGR of 13.80 per cent.”“At the time of the formation of the TD government in 2014, the AP government’s debt was Rs. 1,18,051 crore. By the time of the formation of the YSRC government in 2019, the debt had increased to Rs. 2,71,798 crore, it rising to 130 per cent and the same has increased to Rs. 5,18, 708 crore by the time of the formation of the TD Government in 2024, translating to a growth of only 90 per cent.”“Therefore, the allegation that the debt has more than doubled during the period of the YSRC government is untrue,” Jagan Mohan Reddy made clear to the Governor.