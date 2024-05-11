Jagan wraps up campaign in Pithapuram; Slams Pawan Kalyan for forging unholy alliance

Kakinada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday wrapped up election campaign in Pithapuram, lambasting actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan for marrying three women and forming an unholy alliance with the BJP and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, who deceived people while serving as Chief Minister for 14 years.



Referring Pawan Kalyan as “Dattaputrudu”, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the actor-turned-politician changed three wives like changing a car for every five years. “Can any sister meet him seeking help if Dattaputrudu wins from Pithapuram? When he suffered from a cold, he went to Hyderabad for treatment,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said, addressing a road show.

After losing badly during elections in 2019 in Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram, “Dattaputrudu” now came to Pithapuram to contest elections. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised that he would make YSRCP candidate Vanga Geetha, who is contesting against Pawan Kalyan, as Deputy Chief Minister after winning elections.

It was Naidu, who cheated people by failing to fulfill promises made in the manifesto in 2014 and “Dattaputrudu” formed an alliance with him and BJP, he said, urging them to think before casting vote on May 13.

“If you vote for your child (Jagan), all the welfare schemes will continue, and each household will continue to witness overall development. If you vote for Naidu and his unholy alliance, all welfare schemes will stop and you will be cheated again. This is Naidu’s past history and track record,” he said.

At Kaikaluru in Eluru district, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that TDP’s 2014 manifesto was a perfect example to prove how Naidu would lie and cheat and do anything to come to power. “And once he gets power, he will lie and cheat and play all sorts of dirty tricks with the same people who voted for him. Don’t fall for his lies!” he said.

At Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that in the last 59 months, the YSRCP has put Rs 2.7 lakh crores directly in the bank accounts of beneficiaries. “I ensured doorstep delivery of ration and old age pension. I ensured implementation of 99 per cent of my manifesto promises,” he said.

This government promoted self-employment on priority. Rythu Bharosa, Rythu Bima, RBK centers and nine hours of uninterrupted electricity supply have been provided to farmers. “Have you ever seen such a credible and transparent government before? Remember, this election will decide your future, so vote wisely!” he added.