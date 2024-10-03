Jagan Wants YSRC to Strengthen its Grassroots Presence

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on party ranks to take the failures of the Telugu Desam government to the public. For the purpose, he held a meeting with party-affiliated associations at the Tadepalli office on Wednesday.



Jagan announced that a workshop will soon be organised to train party leaders in coordinating and strengthening the party’s presence at the grassroots level.

The former chief minister criticised the TD-led coalition government for its failure to manage key sectors, like agriculture, education and healthcare. He underlined that the government's handling of Vijayawada floods had been poor. It could not even properly assess the damage and provide fair compensation to people. He accused the government of favouring only those connected to the ruling parties

Jagan Mohan Reddy charged that to cover up its failures, the government is using diversionary politics, like filing false cases against its opponents.

The YSRC chief emphasised the need for the party to strengthen its grassroots presence. He disclosed that 24 associated wings of the YSRC are being activated to bolster the organisational structure.

“This would ensure that every party supporter and worker, from village level to the state, plays a role in strengthening the party’s foundation. The involvement of grassroots workers is crucial for ensuring a strong and organised party that can effectively fight future battles,” Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out.

He encouraged YSRC leaders to ensure unity within the party. He stressed on the leaders to reach out to every village, district and community, and engage with people more actively.

The former CM reiterated his commitment to support party members who work hard. He assured that the party will stand by those who suffer setbacks while working for its cause.