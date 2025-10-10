Jagan Vows to Protect Vizag Steel Plant From Privatisation

Visakhapatnam: Former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to protecting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation, stressing that safeguarding the plant has always been the YSRC’s primary objective.

During his visit to Narsipatnam and Visakhapatnam on Thursday, workers and trade union leaders met Jagan Mohan Reddy and submitted a petition outlining their concerns. The workers alleged that despite the TD-led coalition’s election promise to safeguard the steel plant, it had failed to do so after coming to power. They appealed to the former chief minister to continue supporting their struggle to save the plant.

Responding positively, Jagan Mohan Reddy assured them that his stance would remain unchanged, whether in power or in opposition. “The YSRC will always fight to safeguard the steel plant. The party’s mission is to prevent privatisation and stand firmly with the workers in their struggle,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, former minister Kurasala Kannababu and YSRC Visakhapatnam unit president K.K. Raju alleged that the police had imposed severe restrictions on the party and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy. They claimed that police prevented leaders from following the convoy and stopped people at several points between Anakapalli and Makavarapalem from meeting the former chief minister.