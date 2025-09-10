Jagan Vows to Fight Privatisation of Medical Colleges

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy tore into the NDA coalition government. He produced data to expose one by one what he called “blatant white lies” of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the opposition leader made it clear that YSRC will vehemently oppose privatisation of medical colleges tooth and nail with himself joining the protests. “We will join hands with all like-minded organisations and people to force the government to roll back the decision. If they still go ahead with the decision, we will reverse it when we come to the office,” Jagan Mohan Reddy declared.

For calling the bluff of Chandrababu Naidu, he presented print and video clippings. He questioned why farmers are facing problems in getting urea and other fertilizers now like never before. He pointed to farmers standing in serpentine queues to buy urea.

The YSRC chief said the answer is simple. The Chief Minister lacks sincerity. “During our term, we cared for farmers. We set up RBKs, which served as a one-stop solution to meeting farmers’ needs,” he stated.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Telugu Desam cadre and middlemen are diverting the urea allotted by the centre and selling them at double the prices. He said no crop is getting MSP. “We had set up a ₹3,000 crore Price Stabilisation Fund. This came to the rescue of farmers whenever prices fluctuated. Now, Chandrababu and his coterie are involved in a ₹200–₹300 crore scam at the cost of farmers’ interest,” he charged.

The former chief minister described the Super Six celebrations of the NDA coalition government as “super flop.” He likened it to a forcible revelry for a flop show, as the poll promises have not been fulfilled. He maintained that people feel cheated, farmers have become victims, and medical and health have become sick with Chandrababu Naidu’s corrupt practices.

In a pointed question, he asked: “Into whose pockets have the ₹2 lakh loans raised by the government gone.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that unless proper opposition leader status is given to him, there is no point in attending the assembly. “We should be able to raise people’s voice in the State Legislative Assembly as the only opposition party in AP. If they do not respect democracy, it is their lack of wisdom,” he underlined.