Andhra Pradesh
4 Nov 2025 12:26 PM IST

Reddy began his trip from YSRCP's central office in Tadepalli. Along the way, hundreds of YSRCP cadres and supporters turned up to cheer and chant in support of the former CM

Jagan Visits Cyclone Montha-hit Areas in Krishna district
YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

Amaravati: YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited cyclone Montha-hit areas in Krishna district. The visit follows the severe cyclonic storm Montha, which recently caused widespread flooding that damaged thousands of acres of standing crops, damaging infrastructure and inflicting a loss of at least Rs 5,244 crore across the state.

"He will visit the cyclone-damaged fields and speak directly with farmers about their losses. After the field visit, he will return to Tadepalli via the Avanigadda highway in the afternoon," said a press release from the opposition party.
Reddy began his trip from YSRCP's central office in Tadepalli. Along the way, hundreds of YSRCP cadres and supporters turned up to cheer and chant in support of the former CM.


( Source : PTI )
PTI
