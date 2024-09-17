Jagan urges govt not to weaken AP state schools

Vijayawada: Former chief minister and YSR Congress (YSRC) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and to stop its decisions that would weaken the government schools, underlining the importance of education as a tool to eradicate poverty.



In a post on ‘X’ on Monday, the YSRC chief lashed out at the TD-led government for rolling back several educational reforms introduced by his government. He claimed that by taking regressive steps such as cancelling the CBSE syllabus in government schools, the TD government was undermining the quality of education being taught to students from poor financial backgrounds.

Recalling his tenure, the YSRC chief claimed their government had introduced a series of reforms and initiatives to transform the government schools such as Nadu-Nedu, introduction of English medium, CBSE affiliation to government schools and the incorporation of interactive learning methods. He accused the TD government of systematically undoing the reforms introduced by his government and termed it a deliberate attempt to weaken the government schools and push students towards private institutions owned by the TD leaders.