Jagan to Visit Several Areas in Anakapalli and Vizag Today

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit several areas in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts on Thursday, October 9. He will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 9:20 a.m. and reach Visakhapatnam by 11:00 a.m. He will then proceed to Bheemaboyinapalem in Makavarapalem mandal of Anakapalli district via NAD Junction, Vepakunta, Pendurthi, Kotturu Junction, and Thallapalem Junction.

During the visit, he will inspect the government medical college whose construction has been stalled midway. Later in the afternoon, Jagan Mohan Reddy will proceed to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam via Thallapalem Junction, Kotturu Junction, Pendurthi, Vepakunta, and NAD Junction. At KGH, he will meet tribal students who are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The former CM is scheduled to return home in Tadepalli after completing his visit to KGH.