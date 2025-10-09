 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Jagan to Visit Several Areas in Anakapalli and Vizag Today

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
9 Oct 2025 2:18 AM IST

YS Jagan is scheduled to return home in Tadepalli after completing his visit to KGH.

Jagan to Visit Several Areas in Anakapalli and Vizag Today
x
YS Jagan. (Image: X)

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit several areas in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts on Thursday, October 9. He will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 9:20 a.m. and reach Visakhapatnam by 11:00 a.m. He will then proceed to Bheemaboyinapalem in Makavarapalem mandal of Anakapalli district via NAD Junction, Vepakunta, Pendurthi, Kotturu Junction, and Thallapalem Junction.

During the visit, he will inspect the government medical college whose construction has been stalled midway. Later in the afternoon, Jagan Mohan Reddy will proceed to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam via Thallapalem Junction, Kotturu Junction, Pendurthi, Vepakunta, and NAD Junction. At KGH, he will meet tribal students who are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The former CM is scheduled to return home in Tadepalli after completing his visit to KGH.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh AP news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X