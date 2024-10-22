Jagan to visit Guntur, YSR districts on October 23

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Guntur and YSR districts on October 23 to console the families of two young women recently victimized by violent crimes.The former Chief Minister will visit the family of a young woman from Tenali who fell into a coma after an attack by a known criminal. He will meet her at the government hospital in Guntur in the morning before expressing condolences to her family. He will also meet the family of a woman who was brutally assaulted and murdered in Badvel to offer his sympathies. After these visits, he will proceed to Pulivendula.



