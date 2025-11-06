Jagan To Relaunch Praja Sankalpa Yatra In 2027

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders announced that former chief minister and party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will embark on a new Praja Sankalpa Yatra in 2027, reaffirming his commitment to welfare-driven governance and direct public engagement.

The announcement came during an event marking the eighth anniversary of Jagan’s original Praja Sankalpa Yatra, launched in 2017, which lasted 341 days and covered 3,648 km across 134 constituencies, setting a milestone in grassroots outreach.

Former minister Perni Venkataramaih (Nani) confirmed that the 2027 yatra will serve as a renewed effort by Jagan to reconnect with people, strengthen accountability, and revive people-centric governance in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRC leaders, led by MLC Lella Appi Reddy, criticised the present coalition government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu, calling it arrogant, anti-people, and destructive. They accused it of dismantling the educational and healthcare reforms initiated during Jagan’s tenure.

The leaders highlighted Jagan’s achievements, including modernising 16,000 schools and establishing 17 government medical colleges. They alleged that Naidu’s government is privatising medical institutions and scrapping English-medium education, thereby limiting access to quality education and healthcare for the poor.

Party members also blamed the coalition government for recurring deaths at temples and public events, citing administrative negligence and the collapse of safety systems. They criticised minister Nara Lokesh for being indifferent to public suffering, contrasting his absence during crises with Jagan’s proactive relief efforts in cyclone-hit regions.