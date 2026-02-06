Jagan To Expose Naidu’s ‘Jungle Raj' At National Level

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asserted that their party will pursue all constitutional and legal avenues, including the Supreme Court of India and the National Human Rights Commission, to expose what he termed the “jungle raj” of the ruling coalition and counter the alleged misinformation surrounding the Tirupati laddu issue. Addressing media after visiting YSRC leader Jogi Ramesh and his family, apart from witnessing the damage caused to Jogi’s residence allegedly by Telugu Desam mobs, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that attacks on YSRC leaders followed a pattern. In this regard, he cited incidents involving Ambati Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh, Vidadala Rajini, Bolla Brahma Naidu and Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Petrol bombs and acid bottles had been hurled at their residences, even when elderly family members had been present in the house. The former CM pointed out that a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe had categorically ruled out the presence of animal fat in the ghee used for preparing laddus.

The chargesheet, he said, backed by reports from two central laboratories, did not name anyone associated with the YSRC. Describing the one-man commission appointed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as “eyewash,” the YSRC president made it clear that the CBI report will ultimately prevail. He went on to accuse the coalition government of filing multiple cases against Jogi Ramesh and his family to stifle dissent. He said the civil society is watching the unfolding events with dismay. “We will take what the coalition government is doing to every available forum and draw national attention. Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied,” the former chief minister asserted. In the interim, two men have died, coinciding with the visit of former Jagan Mohan Reddy to the residence of former minister Jogi Ramesh on Friday.

Chillakallu village YSRC president D. Rambabu fell ill suddenly, His relatives rushed to the nearby hospital, where he breathed his last. A youth, identified as Bhargav, had been performing stunts on a bike during the former CM’s visit. Bhargav lost his control, hit a bar gate and suffered injuries to which he succumbed.