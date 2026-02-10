Jagan to Attend Opening Day of Budget Session After Prolonged Boycott

Vijayawada:YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to attend the opening day of the state Assembly Budget Session, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, ending months of uncertainty over the party’s participation.

The Budget Session will commence with Governor S. Abdul Nazeer addressing a joint sitting of the Legislature, followed by a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to finalise the duration of the session, the order of business and the legislative agenda.

The decision comes amid speculation over whether the YSRC would attend the session, as the party has been boycotting Assembly proceedings since the 2024 elections. During this period, it has participated only in mandatory events such as oath-taking ceremonies and the Governor’s address, while pressing its demand for recognition as the Opposition in the House.

According to party sources, Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his decision at a recent meeting with senior leaders, confirming that he, along with YSRC MLAs, would attend the Governor’s address on the opening day. The move is being described within the party as a mark of respect for the constitutional office of the Governor.

After the opening day’s proceedings, Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to hold a separate meeting with party MLAs and MLCs to outline the YSRC’s strategy both inside and outside the Legislature.