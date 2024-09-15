Jagan: TD must stop privatisation of medical colleges

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government must junk plans to privatise medical colleges in the state, even as he alleged the Telugu Desam-led coalition had rejected additional MBBS seats from the Centre.





Taking to 'X', the former chief minister urged the TD-led government to complete pending works in medical colleges and offer free healthcare to the poor.





Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the TD coalition government for allegedly undermining the state's progress in the medical education sector.





He said the government rejected additional MBBS seats in an act of "self-sabotage", referring to the National Medical Commission's notice dated September 11, 2024 which said the YSR Government Medical College in Pulivendula had decided to withdraw permission to begin MBBS courses.





However, health minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday clarified that the Pulivendula college faced 48 per cent shortage in teaching staff and 37 per cent deficit in other staff, making it unsuitable to start courses.





Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed the previous YSR Congress government had initiated revolutionary reforms, establishing 17 new medical colleges at an investment of ` 8,480 crore.





He highlighted that five of these colleges had already begun classes in the ongoing academic year, adding 750 MBBS seats in the state.