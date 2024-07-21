Jagan taking political mileage from Rashid's death: Jana Sena

Vijayawada: Jana Sena state secretary Naga Babu accused former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to politicise the murder of YSRC worker Rashid in Vinukonda.

In a video statement he released on Saturday, Naga Babu maintained that Rashid’s killing had been over personal rivalry. “But the YSRC chief is using the Muslim youth’s death to gain political mileage,” he remarked.

The JS secretary refuted Jagan’s charge of lawlessness and deteriorating law and order situation in AP during the past 40 days. He asserted that the alliance government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is according top priority to protecting law and order in the state.

“Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan are striving to do good to the people. They have a long-sighted approach towards developing the state,” Naga Babu explained.

He described YSRC government's administration from 2019 to 2024 as destructive. “Such destructive administration has perhaps never been there in independent India. People have managed to save themselves by voting out YSRC,” he stated.