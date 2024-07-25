Jagan staging stir in Delhi to avoid attending assembly session: Home Minister

Vijayawada: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has alleged that former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy staged a protest in New Delhi so as to avoid attending the ongoing AP Assembly session.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy has been levelling allegations of 36 murders in AP in recent weeks. I dare him to come up with evidence. I shall order an inquiry and book cases against the culprits, if any,” she said on Wednesday.

She asked the former CM why he did not display the photos of Thota Chandraiah and Subramanyam who he said were murdered. Instead, if they held a photo exhibition on the atrocities perpetrated by the YSRC government in the last five years, the entire area where Delhi is located might not be sufficient.”

The home minister said Jagan Mohan Reddy feared trouble if he staged a stir in AP and hence shifted the stage to Delhi. “Now that the NDA has rejected Jagan Mohan Reddy, he is looking at INDIA bloc for support,” she said.