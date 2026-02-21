Jagan Slams Youth Cong over Protest at AI Summit, Says None Should Demean Country

Amaravati: YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said no one should ever demean our country, referring to Youth Congress activists' protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.The former chief minister said that the Youth Congress activists made us all feel "ashamed".

"Yesterday at the AI Summit, the Youth Congress made us all feel ashamed. Where is our politics heading! No one should ever demean our country," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

According to the opposition leader, "Whatever our political differences may be, we should always present a united face to the world". A group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Friday staged a brief protest at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI summit in New Delhi, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before being escorted out by security personnel.