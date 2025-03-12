Jagan slams NDA, confident of YSRCP's return to power in Andhra

Amaravati, March 12: YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asserted that his party will return to power in Andhra Pradesh in three years, accusing the ruling NDA alliance of failing to deliver on its election promises.

Speaking at the party office in Tadepalli on the party's 15th anniversary, he emphasised that YSRCP has always been the “voice of the voiceless” and will continue to hold the government accountable.

“All party workers take pride in their efforts, and the people are welcoming them with a smile as the party has stood by its commitments,” said Reddy, addressing party leaders and workers.

The former CM accused the TDP led government, which has completed 10 months in office, of “neglecting” its 'Super Six' poll promises.

Super Six schemes, pledged in the run up to the 2024 polls, include Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Reddy charged the government with “failing” in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and governance, leading to widespread distress.

Even children are suffering due to the government's negligence, Reddy said, highlighting that student fee reimbursement required Rs 2,800 crore annually, but only Rs 700 crore has been allocated so far.

The government is merely clearing last year's dues while shifting this year's burden onto the next, he alleged and wondered when the government would actually fulfill its commitments.

In a post on X, Reddy said the YSRCP was founded to carry forward the welfare agenda of former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

I thank all the cadres who have lent their support to the party during this 15-year-long journey. The party, which began its journey with me, has seen many ups and downs, but moved forward undeterred, always in the hands of the people, he said.

After assuming power, we shaped a welfare and development agenda like no other state in the country, improving the standard of living and ensuring sustainable economic growth, he added.