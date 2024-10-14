Jagan slams Naidu, sees massive sand loot

Vijayawada: YSRC chief and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that he orchestrated a massive sand loot in Andhra Pradesh, severely impacting the state's revenue and causing hardship for its citizens due to rising costs.



In a post on the social media platform 'X', Y.S. Jagan stated that CM Naidu's government, rather than delivering on promises of free sand and transparency, has instead doubled sand prices compared to the YSRCP’s time in office, forcing the public to bear the brunt of Naidu’s deceptive and corrupt practices.



Jagan pointed out the irony of Naidu's actions, likening him to a thief who distracts the public while looting behind their backs. He reminded citizens that during his tenure as Chief Minister, the state at least earned revenue from sand sales, a benefit that has now disappeared. Jagan questioned where the promised free sand from Naidu's election campaign is, challenging him to identify any location in the state where sand is truly free. He accused Naidu of fostering a sand mafia that exploits ordinary citizens with high prices, while his associates profit.



Jagan emphasized that between 2014 and 2019, the state treasury received no revenue from sand sales due to Naidu's corrupt schemes. He claimed Naidu established a convoluted system of false tenders and memos, transferring control of the sand business to his close allies. Expressing outrage, Jagan criticized Naidu for ignoring legal regulations, manipulating policies for personal gain, and facilitating large-scale sand looting that cost the state thousands of crores in revenue.



Jagan also condemned Naidu for failing to introduce a clear sand policy, even after four months in office, accusing him of operating in secrecy. He noted that Naidu quietly announced tenders with only two days’ notice during the Dasara festival, ensuring that his close associates maintained control of the sand business and hindered fair competition.



