Jagan Slams CM over Killing of YSRC Activist

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday mounted a sharp attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, holding him responsible for the murder of YSRC activist Manda Salman of Pinnelli village in Gurazala constituency.

The opposition leader underlined that Salman’s murder is part of politically driven violence in Andhra Pradesh. He asked whether Chandrababu Naidu is “fit to govern” AP when vendetta politics is going on.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said Salman is a Dalit and a poor YSRC worker. He had been beaten to death with iron rods when he visited his native village to see his ailing wife.

Calling the incident “barbaric,” the former chief minister alleged that subsequent to the murder, a false case has been filed against Salman, which, he maintained, is an attempt to protect the perpetrators.

The YSRC president reiterated that the killing is part of a broader pattern of Telugu Desam and “certain police officials” intimidating his party workers to silence the YSRC cadres.

Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained that hundreds of YSRC families had fled Pinnelli village. Similar incidents have taken place across Palnadu and elsewhere.

Accusing Chandrababu Naidu of failing in his constitutional duty, the former CM warned that “politics of violence” will not be forgiven. He affirmed YSRC’s support to Salman’s family.