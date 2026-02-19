Jagan Slams AP Budget; Says It Ignores Manifesto Promises

Hyderabad: Former AP Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday slammed the Andhra Pradesh government for presenting budget with misleading figures, false projections and unfulfilled promises.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, Jagan said the YSRCP would expose the deception tactics of the ruling party before the public in the State. Stating that the key assurances made under “Super Six,” “Super Seven,” and other manifesto promises had been completely ignored in the budget, he said the State government failed to fulfill the promised made to the people.

“Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s tape recorder is always on, and so is his propaganda machinery. His words cross all limits, but the actual performance of the state is weak, while publicity remains at its peak,” he said.