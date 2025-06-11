Jagan Slams Andhra Govt For Neglecting Tobacco Farmers

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh), June 11: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused the TDP-led NDA government of neglecting tobacco farmers and demanded immediate intervention through AP Markfed to ensure Minimum Price Support (MSP). Speaking to reporters at Podili in this district, Reddy said that the prices have allegedly plummeted from Rs 360 to Rs 240 per kg, leading to "suicides" in a few places due to "lack of government help". Meanwhile, tension prevailed during Reddy's Podili visit as women protesters demanded an apology over remarks aired on a vernacular news channel allegedly insulting Amaravati women. A YSRCP source told PTI that unidentified individuals hurled slippers at Reddy's convoy while it was passing through a local area.

"Two farmers have died. The government must bring in Markfed and ensure Rs 280 per kg, or we will launch an agitation," Reddy told reporters. AP Markfed (Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Marketing Federation Ltd) is a federation of Marketing Cooperative Societies. The former CM alleged that the NDA coalition government increased the crop area without market backup, and procured only 40 million tonne against 220 million tonne of projected tobacco. He highlighted that paddy was procured at Rs 300 below MSP, while cocoa and palm oil prices drastically fell, exposing alleged neglect of the agriculture sector. The initiatives of the previous YSRCP government like 'Rythu Bharosa' were helpful, but now 'middlemen dominate', and farmers lack inputs and market support, Reddy claimed. He alleged that MSP are denied across crops--chilli, cotton, turmeric, millets--contrary to promises made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during election campaigns.

He further alleged that over 600 farmer suicides were reported during Naidu's previous (2014-2019) tenure and compensation was given only after YSRCP took office in 2019. Meanwhile, tension prevailed during the YSCRP's visit as women protesters demanded an apology over remarks aired on a vernacular news channel allegedly insulting Amaravati women. Protesters held black balloons and banners reading 'Go back Jagan', calling for accountability from YSRCP. The situation turned violent, leading to stone pelting and minor injuries to a few policemen and people present there. Information Technology (IT) Minister Nara Lokesh condemned the Podili attack, alleging that the YSRCP activists targeted peaceful women protesters and policemen, injuring several, including police personnel.

He accused Reddy of supporting those who insulted women, adding that one cannot expect respect from someone who dragged his mother and sister to court.