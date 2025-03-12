Jagan should stay away from Cotorie For Better Future: Vijayasai Reddy

 Top
12 March 2025 4:04 PM IST

Vijayasai Reddy expressed that his heart was broken upon realizing that Jagan did not consider him in his thoughts.

Former MP Vijayasai Reddy

Vijayawada: Former MP Vijaya Sai Reddy stated that there is a coterie surrounding YS Jagan, which led to his decision to distance himself from him. He expressed that his heart was broken upon realizing that Jagan did not consider him in his thoughts. Reddy mentioned that he had informed Jagan about his decision to leave the party. Speaking to the media after appearing before CID which is conducting an investigation into the Kakinada port irregularities case, he said, "Jagan will have a future only if he frees himself from the coterie. Some leaders have formed a group around him, and to meet Jagan, one must benefit these coterie.A leader should not go by the words of others, he should make his own decisions."



