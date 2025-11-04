Jagan Should Apologise to People Before Visiting Cyclone-Hit Areas: Nimmala

KAKINADA: Water Resources minister Nimmala Rama Naidu demanded that former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy first apologise to farmers before visiting the victims of Cyclone Montha. Rama Naidu charged that the YSRC regime had done great injustice to farmers. He said the Jagan government almost closed the agriculture department without paying the crop insurance amounts. The minister pointed out that only after then opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu staged a dharna in the Assembly, the then government announced the insurance amount to farmers. Further, he said the YSRC government reduced the input subsidy amount to ₹16,000 from ₹20,000 per hectare paid by the earlier TDP government, Rama Naidu distributed 50 kilos of rice and five varieties of vegetables to each family in the cyclone-hit Yalamanchili village of West Godavari district on Tuesday. The minister said the alliance government is also helping fishermen and weavers who have been affected by the cyclone.