Jagan shielding Avinash by eliminating witnesses: Somisetty

Kurnool: Telugu Desam leader and Kurnool Urban Development Authority (Kuda) chairman Somisetty Venkateswarlu has accused former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of protecting MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy by eliminating key witnesses in former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.





Speaking to the media at the party office here on Monday, Venkateswarlu alleged that Jagan Mohan Redd not only created anarchy in the state during his tenure but also failed to act against Avinash Reddy despite being in power.





Venkateswarlu claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy was shielding Avinash Reddy out of fear that the truth about Vivekananda Reddy’s murder would be exposed. He questioned why Jagan Mohan Reddy obstructed Avinash Reddy’s arrest and why he failed to ensure justice for his own uncle while serving as chief minister.





The TD leader also demanded immediate legal action against former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, accusing him of illegally acquiring forest lands and spending crores of rupees through land grabbing activities.





He also alleged that Ramachandra Reddy was responsible for the murder of a TD worker in his constituency and criticised the police for failing to act against him. Venkateswarlu warned that Ramachandra Reddy’s past land dealings and alleged involvement in records tampering would eventually come to light. He reiterated the need for immediate investigation and action.